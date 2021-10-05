Cocktail bar to open on Reading’s Gun Street

DRINKS will be flowing as a new cocktail venue takes over a former ping pong bar in Reading.

The Cocktail Club is opening its doors at 5-6 Gun Street covering a two floored area.

Reading will be only the second spot outside of London to house the brand, which was originally set up by friends JJ Goodman and James Hopkins.

Dawn Donohoe, managing director of The Cocktail Club, said: “We are extremely excited to be bringing our distinctive brand and party vibe to Reading, only the second city outside of London to date to feature one of our bars as part of its night-life scene.

“Reading was targeted as part of our expansion plans, not only for its accessible location in the Thames Valley, but also for its thriving business landscape, and popularity as a booming cosmopolitan consumer destination.”

For more information, visit thecocktailclub.com