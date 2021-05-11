Coco Amore: Lingerie brand has cancer care in mind

A WOKINGHAM woman is launching Coco Amore, a lingerie business that caters for, among others, people who have had mastectomies.

Clare Meldrum has founded a lingerie boutique that specialises in supporting women who have had surgery as part of breast cancer treatment.

Coco Amore, named after French fashion designer Coco Chanel, will sell a range of lingerie and swimwear to cater for women of all shapes and sizes, Ms Meldrum said.

“I believe lingerie is about making you feel good about yourself,” she said. “It makes you feel elegant and sophisticated, no matter your size. So many women out there aren’t catered for in normal shops.”

Ms Meldrum said she wanted to stock bras suitable for women who have had mastectomies, after many of her friends were diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I thought it would be a really good service to offer,” she said. “I’ve always been involved in charity work, and I just want this brand to give something back to the community.”

She will be trained in bra fittings, including for people that have had surgery.

Ms Meldrum said she is also in discussions with the breast care team at Royal Berkshire Hospital to understand “what women want from a shop like this”.

She hopes to launch a Coco Amore pop-up shop this summer in Wokingham, and is considering running a mobile, home-fitting service until the business finds suitable premises.

“We really want to have a shop where people can come in, feel the products, try them on and make sure they fit properly,” Ms Meldrum added.

For more information, visit: coco-amore.com