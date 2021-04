CHILDREN will be able to learn coding skills at a new after-school club launching later this month.

Code Ninjas has set up a new centre at St Crispin’s School on London Road, Wokingham.

Children can learn to code while building their own video games, improving their problem solving, critical thinking and STEM skills.

It is aimed at children aged seven to 14, but there is also a group for ages five to seven.

For more information, visit: codeninjas.co.uk