Coffee morning to launch in Woosehill

A COFFEE morning is starting later this month.

Hosted by Woosehill Church, on Chestnut Avenue, the first event will be on Saturday, September 11.

Sit and Share will run once a month, but more dates may appear if popular.

A spokesperson for the church said: “If you live in Woosehill and have been affected by the long lockdowns and Covid and would like someone to talk to or to make new friends then Sip and Share coffee morning may be the answer you have been looking for.”

It will serve tea, coffee and cake from 11am at the church.