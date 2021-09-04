Wokingham.Today

Coffee morning to launch in Woosehill

by Jess Warren0
coffee morning
A coffee morning is launching in Woosehill Picture: Pixabay

A COFFEE morning is starting later this month.

Hosted by Woosehill Church, on Chestnut Avenue, the first event will be on Saturday, September 11.

Sit and Share will run once a month, but more dates may appear if popular.

A spokesperson for the church said: “If you live in Woosehill and have been affected by the long lockdowns and Covid and would like someone to talk to or to make new friends then Sip and Share coffee morning may be the answer you have been looking for.”

It will serve tea, coffee and cake from 11am at the church.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Bikers stay at home to help make PPE masks

Andy Preston

M4 road closures due to Smart Motorway resurfacing works

Phil Creighton

Binfield maintain perfect start with another clean sheet win

Andy Preston
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.