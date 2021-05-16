Coffee time to resume at Crowthorne British Legion

COFFEES will be poured all round at the reopening of a Crowthorne club. The Royal British Legion, on Wellington Road, will host a coffee morning to celebrate reopening its doors on Tuesday, May 18.

Entry is £3 which includes one tea or coffee and one slice of cake, further purchases will be £1.60 for hot drinks and £1.40 for cake.

Everyone is welcome, but due to covid restrictions indoors spaces will be limited so some may be asked to sit outside.

On entry, the club will be asking everyone to wear a mask on entry until seated.

For more, log on to the Legion’s website, Crowthornerbl.co.uk