Coivid-19: Thames Valley Police urge residents to follow the rule of six

POLICE across the Thames Valley have handed out more than 800 fines since the coronavirus pandemic – and the majority given out this month are for breaking the rule of six.

Officers are urging the public to continue to follow the restrictions to help avoid spreading Covid-19.

Thames Valley Police said that cases are rising, and communities should stick to government regulations.

Chief Superintendent Rob France, Gold Commander for the Thames Valley Police response to Covid-19, said: “It is clear that cases of coronavirus nationally are increasing and action needs to be taken by us all to stop this indiscriminate virus from spreading and leading to the deaths of many more people.”

Thames Valley Police has handed out 846 fines since the start of the pandemic, including 39 in October — the highest fine in the region was for £680.

And since the beginning of September, the force has also received over 2,600 calls for Covid-related services.

The entire Thames Valley area currently sits in Tier One of the Government’s new restriction system — meaning it is a ‘medium risk’ area.

This means that while businesses and venues can continue to operate in a Covid-safe manner, some must close between 10pm and 5am.

Schools, universities and places of worship also remain open, and weddings and funerals may go ahead but there are restrictions on how many people can attend.

And the rule of six is in force, meaning people must not meet in groups larger than six when indoors and outdoors.

“Our approach throughout has been to support the public in following regulations by engaging, explaining and encouraging,” Mr France added. “And we have been using discretion before enforcement.

“However where people are choosing to breach the regulations, there to protect us all and not listening to police officers, we will move more quickly to enforcement by issuing a fine or other enforcement such as dispersal or arrest.”

According to Thames Valley Police, while the vast majority of people in the Thames Valley region continue to follow the Government regulations, there are some who are not observing the rules.

“It cannot be right that the small number of people deliberately flouting the rules should be able to do so without consequence,” Mr France said.

“We will continue to prioritise our response to coronavirus to where the risk is greatest.”

Thames Valley Police is asking people to report any breaches of coronavirus guidelines online or by dialling 101.

To check the local restrictions in any given area, visit: www.gov.uk/find-coronavirus-local-restrictions