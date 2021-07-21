College bus to launch for Farnborough-bound students

STUDENTS at Farnborough Technical College and Farnborough Sixth Form College will have access to a new bus come September.

Thames Valley Buses is extending its 194 service specifically to help pupils get to college.

It has been running the 194 between Bracknell, Crowthorne, Sandhurst and Camberley service for the last six years.

It will be extended morning and afternoon for journeys to and from Farnborough via Frimley and Farnborough College.

Simon Fisher, Thames Valley Buses manager: “We are delighted to be able to assist the students along the route of the 194 as we can see that there is no easy way to make this journey at the moment.”

He said tickets will be available on the Thames Valley Buses website and app.

“The extended service will run Monday to Friday throughout the year for the benefit of commuters as well,” Mr Fisher said.

“And the extension of the 194 will coincide with the introduction of upgraded buses with a smart new red colour scheme.”