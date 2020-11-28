College creates industry-standard makeup studio

MEDIA Makeup students have started learning in their brand-new studio at Bracknell and Wokingham College that they helped to design.

The industry-standard studio features bespoke counters, cabinets and furniture for the room, as well as large mirrors for when students are working on someone.

Natural light and LED light sources have also been installed to help students see how make-up techniques stand up to different lighting — such as stage spotlights versus paparazzi flashes on the catwalk.

And the photography area will help students build a portfolio for personal websites.

Liz Guthrie, Media Makeup teacher from Activate Learning said: “I am delighted with the new makeup studio at Bracknell and Wokingham College.

“We have drawn on the strength and expertise of Activate Learning to create a bespoke, light and bright makeup studio.

“I had amazing support for this project from Activate Learning colleagues at Reading College and here at Bracknell and Wokingham College.

“The inaugural cohortof learners were also involved in the planning.

“Working with a team of specialist designers and constructors we have ensured furniture and surfaces were built to a comfortable height for our specialist work. I and the learners love our new space, developing it has enhanced learners’ teamwork and problem-solving skills and given them a real appreciation of how much effort has gone into creating this wonderful facility.”

Ethan Brown, 16, from Bracknell, said: “I love the new makeup room, the bright, sleek design makes the room look clean and professional. The mirror and lights make the room bright, so we can see exactly what we’re doing, it’s perfect.

“The new facilities will make my makeup section very organised and I will know exactly where everything is, the counters really make a good workspace.

“The large mirror gives me a good idea of what I’m seeing and doing, when I’m creating a makeup look. The tables also are very good for write-ups, giving me a lot of space to have all my work out in front of me.”