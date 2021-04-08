Colourful reopening planned for Bracknell’s Lexicon shopping centre

AFTER months of online shopping, borough residents can hit the shops next week.

The Lexicon, in Bracknell, will open its doors on Monday, April 12, as the Government begins to lift covid restrictions.

Rob Morris, general manager of the shopping centre, said the team have been getting ready for shoppers with a new cleaning programme, restocked hand sanitisers and social distancing guides in place.

And to brighten up everyone’s visit, shoppers will be able to enjoy the new rainbow steps in Bond Square, too.

Mr Morris said: “We are so looking forward to reopening The Lexicon and welcoming back our customers.

“Not only are we planning to make shoppers feel as safe as possible but also bring smiles to visitors’ faces with our new colourful touches.”

The Lexicon will be open between 9am and 6pm from Monday until Saturday, and between 11am and 5pm on Sundays.

Customers are advised to check opening hours with individual retailers before travelling, and to pre-book al fresco dining at the centre’s restaurants.

For more information, visit: www.thelexiconbracknell.com