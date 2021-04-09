Colours light up Crowthorne this week

COLOURFUL displays will be giving Crowthorne a bit of sparkle this week.

The Crowthorne trails team, involving parents of children at Hatch Ride School, has invited families to get involved with their fun-filled colour trail this month.

The coloured-themed activity began on Tuesday, April 6 and will run throughout the Easter holidays until Sunday, April 18.

The team have asked residents to make their own colour themed display to show outside their homes.

Explorers taking part can purchase a £2 map from the Co-op on Crowthorne high street or the Pinewood Cafe on Old Wokingham Road, which will show the locations of each display.

There will also be extra displays on Crowthorne High Street, Pinewood Centre and Hatch Ride School.

When they first started, the group solely raised funds for the school but this year the money will be donated to local charities including Crowthorne food bank.

Suzanne Higgins, a Crowthorne resident, said: “After such a difficult year, seeing our village brightened up with so many colourful and uplifting displays is very welcome indeed.

“I love seeing the little groups of explorers making their way around the local area trying to find the next creative display and having a chat with those who come to see ours too – such a nice way to meet others in our community.”

For more, visit: crowthornetrails.org