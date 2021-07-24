Come with us on a journey through space and time with Wokingham Loves Music playlist

DO YOU remember The Mighty Boosh? It was a bit of a surreal sitcom that started with a promise that you could join them on a journey through space and time.

This week, our Wokingham Loves Music playlist does just that, thanks to Flutatious.

Their new song Sound of Jura is from their new album, Through Space and Time, and will be a pefect sound for summer.

Why not have a listen? The playlist is FREE on Spotify. Make sure you have a listen at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic and search for our group on Facebook to join in the music chat.

Flutatious – Sound of Jura

This band are a live favourite with their exciting blend of folk, rock and prog featuring flute, violin and guitar.

This summer they are playing at some great events including Wickham Festival, A New Day Festival and a return visit to us at Wokingham Festival.

Michelle, Stella, Andy, Bill and Malcolm always wow the crowd and we look forward to hearing them play their usual crowd pleasers as well as tracks from their new album, Through Space and Time from which Sound of Jura is taken – www.flutatious.co.uk

The Hedge Inspectors – Leave Me Alone

Here’s an acoustic duo that will be playing on the WMC Stage at Wokingham Festival.

The duo, Mike and Caroline, are based in Hampshire and they play original songs, and occasional unique covers, on ukulele and bass guitar.

Here’s one of their singles, Leave Me Alone, which features a driving melody and witty lyrics performed with fun and enthusiasm.

It will be entertaining to see them live at the festival next month – www.unplugthewood.com/thehedgeinspectors

Wille and the Bandits – Four Million Days

They have been described by The Daily Telegraph as ‘One of the best live acts in the country’ so their visit to Wokingham Festival on August Bank Holiday Monday is not to be missed – www.willeandthebandits.com

A Better Life – Mono Heart

A Better Life is based around Phil Daniels, who has put on live events in the local area and the album, ‘Take a Deep Breath’, from which this track is taken, shows that Phil is also a very creative musician and producer – abetterlifemusic.com

Never The Bride – Worth it Work it

Based around the dynamic duo of Nikki Lamborn and Catherine Feeney, NTB are playing (or played, depending on when you are reading this) at the re-launch of Wokingham Music Club on Friday, July 23 – www.neverthebride.com

One Eyed Man – Cornish Shores

Stuart Hutton aka One Eyed Man is a talented artist who writes, records, and produces his music himself. We’re looking forward to seeing him at Wokingham Festival in August – www.facebook.com/OneEyedManOfficial

Gemma Dorsett – Hunger

Gemma has visited the area to play on many occasions and we hope it’s not too long before we see her here again as we’d love to see her perform this single live – www.gemmadorsett.com

Ben Portsmouth – Today, Tomorrow and Always

A song from local artist Ben’s recent Remember Me EP. Many will know Ben in his Elvis guise where he has received worldwide recognition – www.takingcareofelvis.co.uk

Dennis Siggery and Neil Sadler – Gypsy Woman

Dennis’s voice, combined with Neil’s guitar playing, go together perfectly on their new album Higher Ground recorded at Neil’s Wokingham-based No Machine Studios – ericstreetband.com

Modesty Blue – Time of Your Life

Go back in time to the 80s with Ascot based Modesty Blue who have just released this Stock Aitken and Waterman inspired track with a retro feel and a hooky chorus – www.heavytrafficmusic.co.uk/artists/modesty-blue