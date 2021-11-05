Wokingham.Today

Comedian Dara O Briain brings new tour to The Hexagon stage next spring

by Laura Scardarella0
comedian
Dara O Briain will entertain the Reading crowds with his new tour So... Where Were We?

IRISH comedian Dara O Briain will entertain the Reading crowds with his new stand-up show next spring.

As part of his 2022 tour, he’ll be heading to The Hexagon for one night only to perform So… Where Were We? on Saturday, March 5.

At the end of his successful last tour, Voice Of Reason, Dara had performed the show 180 times over two years across 20 countries.

In his new stand-up performance, he’ll deliver a usual mix of stories, one-liners and audience participation.

The BBC Two’s Mock The Week star will present a night of non-stop laughter as he trips over his words from talking too quickly.

For more details, or to book tickets, call the box office on 0118 960 6060, or log on to: whatsonreading.com

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

open

