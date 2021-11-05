Comedian Dara O Briain brings new tour to The Hexagon stage next spring

IRISH comedian Dara O Briain will entertain the Reading crowds with his new stand-up show next spring.

As part of his 2022 tour, he’ll be heading to The Hexagon for one night only to perform So… Where Were We? on Saturday, March 5.

At the end of his successful last tour, Voice Of Reason, Dara had performed the show 180 times over two years across 20 countries.

In his new stand-up performance, he’ll deliver a usual mix of stories, one-liners and audience participation.

The BBC Two’s Mock The Week star will present a night of non-stop laughter as he trips over his words from talking too quickly.

For more details, or to book tickets, call the box office on 0118 960 6060, or log on to: whatsonreading.com