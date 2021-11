KATHERINE Ryan will be having audiences laughing away at her new tour at The Hexagon later this month.

The Netflix comedian, who’s starred in The Duchess, In Trouble and The Glitter Room, will step onto the stage for her gig, Missus.

The performance takes place on Saturday, November 27 at 8pm.

Suitable for age 14 and over, tickets cost £30.50.

For more details, or to book tickets, call the box office on 0118 9606060, or log on to: whatsonreading.com