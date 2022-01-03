Community comes together to remember Olly, one year on

A COMMUNITY came together – and were challenged to stay together – at a memorial service to mark the first anniversary of a teenager’s death.

On January 3 last year, Olly Stephens went to Bugs Bottom in Emmer Green. He was lured there after a social media dispute with a girl.

He was ‘ambushed’ by two boys, one of whom fatally stabbed him.

One of the boys was sentenced to 13 years for murder, the other for 12.

The girl admitted manslaughter and is serving five years.

On Monday, members of Olly’s family joined with friends, MP Matt Rodda and Street Pastors, at St Barnabas Church in Emmer Green for the service.

Led by the Bishop of Reading, the Rt Revd Olivia Graham, more than 300 people attended. Some were inside the church, while speakers relayed the service to those standing outside.

It included music special to Olly, including Stolen Dance by Milky Chance, and David Bowie’s Starman.

Voices of young people explaining their experiences of knife crime were played, as were tributes from his friends.

Olly’s Mum Amanda read a poem, Little Robin, while his uncle, Dean Stephens shared the Bible passage Song of Solomon 8:6-7.

A tribute was also given by Olly’s Dad, Stuart.

The congregation inside then joined those outside. The church bell rang to mark a two-minute silence in Olly’s memory, while people could light candles and leave them on the steps of the church.

There were then short addresses.

Reading East MP Matt Rodda said: “(The Stephens) have been through the most terrible time. No one should have to face the loss of a young son with such wonderful potential … (at) the hands of other children.

“I hope that by working together, to spread the message that knife crime must be stopped … we can stop this sort of thing from ever happening again.”

Mr Rodda added that he was planning to raise issues around social media in Parliament this spring.

“Please do contact me if you have any concerns about what’s happening on social media,” he said.

Olly’s mum, Amanda, touched on the family’s grief and knowing that they would never be able to celebrate his 14th birthday.

“You don’t just lose someone once, you lose them over and over, sometimes many times a day,” she said.

“Every day I thank God for all the love and support that we have in our lives. That has helped us not just survive the last year, but to get justice for Olly, and to push forward for change.

“As a family, we are fueled by passion to try and make a difference to other vulnerable children’s lives. If we could even help just one child, one family, it will be worth it.”

And Olly’s Dad, Stuart, said: “Olly had a way of bringing the best out of people.

“We have had total strangers bringing the most generous acts of kindness.”

He continued: “We would like to thank friends, along with everyone else who has sent words of kindness and compassion to us and our family. In our moment of darkness, all these people pulled together to help us.

“This is the power of your community. Reach out, they have your back.”

Concluding the service, Bishop Olivia said: “What is important is that we hold together and stand strong as a community. That we look out for one another, especially our young people.

“The compassion this community has shown in the aftermath of Olly’s murder has been wonderful to see, let’s continue to transform that compassion into active love that continues to work each day to make things better, the love that continues to look out for and look after one another.”