Community project helps Twyfordians mark local wildlife

A TWYFORD resident is creating a wildlife map to showcase the parish’s conservation work.

Gavin Robinson is appealing to the public for help to document wildflower areas and woodland.

He is working with Twyford Parish Council on the Twyford in Bloom initiative to highlight where work is being done to support insects and wildlife.

The council hopes it will also help it identify where there are not enough wildlife-friendly features, so it can take action.

The map, called Bee Friendly Twyford, can be accessed online. So far, residents have marked a range of meadows, copses and ponds.

Cllr Bridget Ditcham, who leads the Twyford in Bloom Working Group, said the project helps the community improve the village.

“Working to protect and improve the natural environment we have coordinated the village includes hanging baskets and floral displays and plating wildflower areas, all with the aim of attracting pollinating insects,” she explained.

“When [Mr Robinson] told us of his initiative to map all the ponds and wildflower areas in our village, we jumped at the idea of supporting him.”

The councillor said mapping the ponds will create awareness and highlight where the parish council could expand its network to support Twyford’s wildlife.

“All the work being done is improving the appearance of our village, working with the community, protecting wild life, and hopefully helping to implement our Climate Change Policy,” she added.

To find out more, visit: www.twyfordparishcouncil.gov.uk/twyford-in-bloom-mapping-of-ponds-wildflower-areas-and-woodland-in-twyford