Commuters are returning to the Big Smoke – survey

THE GREATER Reading area has seen more commuters return to London following the pandemic than nearly everywhere else in the UK, according to Huq Industries.

The data research firm revealed both Reading and Horsham West in Sussex have seen the number of travellers heading to the Big Smoke rise by more than 200%.

Reading has seen a 218% increase in London commuters, while West Horsham has seen a 234% rise.

Huq Industries measured trips into central London and Holborn covering more than 177,000 travellers.

Conrad Poulson, CEO, said: “Although many people are continuing to work from home, the siren call of the post-lockdown return to the office has been heard by employers and employees alike.

“Many are keen to get back to some level of normality, which includes commuting to work – even those companies that are moving towards ‘hybrid working’ models with some staff at home and some at the office.

“The Home Counties commuter belt is seeing some significant rises in outbound traffic, although

it’s still not back to pre-pandemic levels. But as more employers re-open their offices, we could well see the rush hour on road and rail start to re-emerge.”