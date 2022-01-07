Wokingham.Today

Commuters donate more than 2,000 Christmas presents for South Western Railway’s festive appeal

by Phil Creighton0
presents
Shoeboxes collected as part of the South Western Railway Christmas appeal 2020

GENEROUS commuters donated more than 2,000 presents for a Christmas appeal.

South Western Railway asked people to fill shoeboxes or give presents at stations so they could be donated to charities helping the homeless and vulnerable,

In all, there were 1,350 shoeboxes of gifts and more than 650 individual gifts, nearly double the number collected in 2020.

Jim O’Brien, Station Contracts Manager for SWR, who coordinated the appeal, said: “It’s wonderful to see so many people across the South Western Railway network coming together to help vulnerable people in their local communities have a better Christmas.

“People’s generosity of spirit at the end of what has been another difficult year is truly amazing to see, and I’d like to thank everyone who donated something to the appeal.

“Their efforts have helped us to collect nearly double the number of boxes that we did last year”

