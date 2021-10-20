Wokingham.Today

Competition launches to find marketing student of the year

by Charlotte King0
Picture: Elio Santos fro Unsplash

WOKINGHAM students are being encouraged to enter a prestigious marketing competition.

The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) is hosting The Pitch for the 11th year running – a contest designed to find the ‘Marketers of the Future’.

Marie Wilcox, chair of CIM South East, said: “Business-related courses like marketing are the nation’s most popular choice of degree, and given 72% of 16-24-year-olds surveyed in the South East are considering a career in marketing, our students are well positioned to challenge for the title.

“I would encourage as many as possible to enter.”

The top 10 teams will be invited to a live virtual final in March 2022 to present their ideas to judges from across the industry.

It is open to second and third year marketing students and has a cash prize of £1,500.

Applications for entry close on Friday, December 3.

To find out more, visit: www.cim.co.uk/events/the-pitch/students

