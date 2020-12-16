‘Concerning’ rise in young people on universal credit

THE NUMBER of young people on universal credit quadrupled this year, as people across the borough struggled to find work.

Claims for income support among 16- to 24-year-olds rose from 175 people in January to 780 people in October.

And the biggest claiming group was 18- to 21-year-olds, which received more than 2,500 payments during the 10-month period.

Nigel Richards, chair, Wokingham Job Support Centre (WJSC) said: “It is concerning, but no real surprise, to be seeing a steep increase in the unemployment figures for young people in the borough, given the effect on the local economy of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The WJSC had to close during the first lockdown, but since it reopened in September we have seen a steady increase in enquiries and visitors.”

He said the centre, which has been supporting the community for almost 30 years, can provide guidance including help with CV writing and interview skills.

Others are also concerned.

Alison Webster, CEO for Thames Valley Berkshire LEP — which has recently launched Berkshire Opportunities, a website to explore jobs, apprenticeships and training — said the trends are very worrying.

“We know that young people, not just in Berkshire but throughout the country, have found coronavirus particularly hard and this rise in unemployment will undoubtedly further knock their confidence,” she said.

“Our message to young people in Berkshire is that while this is a really difficult time, there are still options and opportunities out there for them.

“Employers are actively recruiting, exciting training options are open to explore and young people shouldn’t give up hope.”

Ms Webster said there are hundreds of vacancies being advertised on Berkshire Opportunities, as well as career information, virtual work experience, online training, apprenticeships and career coaching.

She added: “Berkshire is a place that is focused on providing great opportunities for young talent and we are here to make sure support, information and inspiration is available for all.”

For more information or support finding employment, visit: www.wjscadvisors.org.uk or www.berkshireopportunities.co.uk