Confetti on stage thanks to Players

CONFETTI will be thrown on stage as Crowthorne Musical Players head to South Hill Park later this month.

Amateur dramatics society Crowthorne Musical Players is performing The Wedding Singer at the venue’s Wilde Theatre from Tuesday, September 21 to Saturday, September 25.

Based on the 1998 Adam Sandler film, the story follows Robbie, who sings at weddings, his failed relationship with his former fiancée and with a new love, Julia.

Director Tom Horrax is looking forward to the show.

He said: “It’s a very happy, safe and predictable story, a real feel-good musical, and it’s just the kind of show that’s going to make everyone smile.”

“The rehearsal process has been an eye-opener, and I think this is going to be a very unique show because the relationships that people are building through this show are so special and that’s really going to shine through in the performance.”

Audience members at the Friday night performance are encouraged to come in 80s fancy dress.

Tickets cost £23 from Wednesday to Saturday evenings and £21 for Saturday matinee. Concession tickets are £22 Wednesday to Saturday evenings and £20 for Saturday matinee.

Evening performances start at 7.45pm and matinees at 2.30pm.

Student tickets are £17 and family tickets are £68.

For more details, or to book, visit southhillpark.org.uk