Connect Reading: Bringing people together to benefit all

LOCAL CONNECTIONS have been cultivated over the last 18 years by a Reading organisation. And there’s more drive than ever before.

Connect Reading was founded on the principles of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and works to link businesses and charities together, for mutual benefit.

Managing director, Lorrain Briffitt, said the idea of “supporting local” has grown considerably during the pandemic, as residents were confined to their towns for half a year.

This, she said, has made more businesses and third sector organisations realise the importance of working together on specific projects to improve the town for everyone.

With a tagline, “a better Reading for everyone”, Ms Briffitt said the company helps people feel proud of their town.

This has been helped by a shift in perspective.

Last year, Connect Reading had a strategic review, to reevaluate long-term goals and values, Ms Briffitt explained.

“Business doesn’t look how it used to, and the whole third sector has totally changed too,” she said. “Equality is one of our core values now, it’s about treating the voluntary sector as equal to the business sector.

“They’re different and that’s a great thing, but they’re also equal in that they have expertise that they can learn from.

“And business must also not be seen as the cash cow, because they too have expertise, and employees that live and work in the community.”

The company also broadened as part of the review, and launched an individual membership for residents that want to link with other organisations.

Connect Reading also helps companies transform their CSR policies to create measurable impact, Ms Briffitt said.

“People have great values and aims, but really fleshing it out, and having that local impact gives their employees a sense of pride because they can see the direct impact on their way to work, or on the streets.

“It also helps employees see their company doesn’t just have a lovely website, it does some really good tangible, local work.”

The company has 102 members at the moment, and is open to working with Wokingham businesses as well as those in Reading.

In May, it will be running Reading Rescue, a clean-up event in partnership with Thames Water.

Clean up teams are provided with litter pickers, gloves, bags and a scheduled rubbish collection to take-away what’s been found.

It will run from Monday, May 3 until Sunday, May 9.

To join, or find out more information, visit: connectreading.org.uk