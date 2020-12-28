Connecting the community in lockdown

LOCKDOWN has had us all feeling lonely from time to time, but Wokingham Borough Council hopes it can help.

In a bid to reduce loneliness and isolation, it has joined forces with local charities to help residents get online.

Through the Wokingham Borough Community response initiative, it is donating IT equipment to vulnerable residents so they can stay connected throughout the pandemic.

And it is asking members of the public, businesses and charities to consider donating any second-hand IT equipment that is no more than five-years-old.

Earlier this year, the council’s Covid-19 Residents Impact Survey found that 7% of respondents struggled with IT, internet, or using digital technology during the first wave of the pandemic.

Now, it hopes it can improve digital engagement across the borough.

“Having to self-isolate or stay at home during the national lockdowns has been particularly hard for some of our most vulnerable residents,” said Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for adult social care and public health.

“At the same time, we understand that there are children within our communities who do not have access to the IT equipment they need to aid their personal development.

He hopes that the new programme will improve residents’ access to the internet and curb any feelings of loneliness and isolation.

All devices must be restored to factory settings before being donated, and must be fully sanitised.

Wokingham Borough Council is collecting computers, tablets and keyboards, which can be donated from Monday, December 14 at Wokingham, Woodley and Lower Earley Libraries.

If residents know somebody who may benefit from the scheme, contact One Front Door, Link Visiting Scheme, Age UK Berkshire or First Days Children’s Charity.