Constituency shake-up sees Earley and Woodley get own Parliamentary seat

BERKSHIRE is to face a massive parliamentary constituency shake-up if recommendations from the Boundary Commission are adopted.

Across the south east, there will be an increase from 84 to 91 MPs.

The changes include creating a new Wokingham County Constituency seat that almost maps the borough’s make-up. This folds parts of Theresa May’s Maidenhead constituency, including Hurst, Hare Hatch and parts of Wargrave, into the seat’s boundaries. This will be 70,235 voters.

However, a new Earley and Woodley seat will see parts of Sonning and Woodley lumped in with Whitley in Reading and Shinfield, Grazeley and Earley.

And the Bracknell Boroughseat will be divided by the Nine Mile Ride, heading into Crowthorne as it does currently. Its electorate will be 70,247.

Much of Reading, including Caversham, Newtown and Emmer Green, will be in its own seat, merging parts of Reading East and West constituencies. This will be called Reading Borough Constituency and have an electorate of 71,283.

However, Tilehurst, Theale, Norcot and Bucklebury will become part of a Mid Berkshire County Constituency, with an electorate of 69,999.

The changes are part of a review commission in January this year and increases the number of parliamentary constituencies in England from 533 to 543. The aim is to make the number of voters in each constituency roughly the same.

The overall number of constituencies remains the same across the UK – 650.

Now, the proposals are out for consultation until August 2. Comments are welcomed on everything from the new boundary lines to the names of the constituencies.

Two more rounds of public consultation will take place next year, and the final recommendations are to be presented to parliament by July 2023.

Tim Bowden, secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said: “Today’s proposals mark the first time people get to see what the new map o Parliamentary constituencies might look like. But they are just the Commission’s initial thoughts.

“Help us draw the line to make the number of electors in each Parliamentary constituency more equal.

“Each constituency we recommend is required by law to contain between 69,724 and 77,062 electors, meaning there will be significant change to current boundaries.

“We want to hear the views of the public to ensure that we get the new boundaries for Parliamentary constituencies right.”

He added that local knowledge helps shape constituencies that best reflect a local area.

“It is easy to get involved – view our proposals and have your say on our online consultation portal – www.bcereviews.org.uk,” he said.

Wokingham County Constituency wards

Arborfield

Barkham

Charvil

Emmbrook

Evendons

Finchampstead North

Finchampstead South

Hurst

Norreys

Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe

Twyford

Wescott

Winnersh

Wokingham Without

Earley and Woodley Constituency Wards

Bulmershe and Whitegates

Church

Coronation

Hawkedon

Hillside

Loddon

Maiden Erlegh

Shinfield North

Shinfield South

Sonning

South Lake

Whitley

Bracknell Borough Constituency wards

Bullbrook

Central Sandhurst

College Town

Crown Wood

Crowthorne

Great Hollands North

Great Hollands South

Hanworth

Harmans Water

Little Sandhurst and Wellington

Old Bracknell

Owlsmoor

Priestwood and Garth

Warfield Harvest Ride

Wildridings and Central

Reading County Constituency wards

Abbey

Battle

Caversham

Katesgrove

Mapledurham

Minster

Park

Peppard

Redlands

Southcote

Thames