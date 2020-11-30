Construction helps fix up unemployment levels

THOUSANDS of local people have found employment during the pandemic thanks to construction projects.

This is because developments in the greater Reading area, including in Wokingham borough, have helped fund a programme called the Employment and Skills project over the last 18 months.

The programme aims to match people with job opportunities created by new commercial developments in the area, and it was launched by Reading UK in partnership with Reading Borough Council.

To date, the project has delivered 40 work experience opportunities, 11 apprenticeships, 226 job opportunities and 60 school visits in the area.

In total, it has helped 1,700 people step into the job market or into self-employment.

The programme targets people who face barriers when accessing the job market, such as those facing long-term unemployment, people over 50, and single parents.

And in the future, it will also include those impacted by Covid-19.

“The Employment and Skills programme helps Reading UK deliver against its mission to create a more inclusive economy in the town and is a project of which we are very proud,” said Adam Jacobs, chair of Reading UK.

“Thanks to all the partner organisations who have helped in the programme so far and we look forward to developing it further over the next two years.”

Cllr Jason Brock, leader of Reading Borough Council added: “Reading has a thriving economy and remains a major player both regionally and nationally, but there is little doubt the ripples from Covid will be felt for many months to come at least.

“Through initiatives like this, we do all we can to create pathways into long-term employment for those who face barriers through no fault of their own.”