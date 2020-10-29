Consultation: Council plans to change ‘dangerous’ Rose Street layout

THE COUNCIL is consulting on changes to a traffic restricted road in Wokingham town centre.

Rose Street, which restricts vehicles travelling towards the town centre with a 6ft 6in gap, is to be reviewed as part of a plan to “enhance the street scene”.

The proposal suggests removing the existing traffic island which reduces the width of the carriageway and replacing it with kerb build-outs on both sides of the road.

This would also include raising the section of the road between the buildouts, to create a speed-bump style section and would join the kerb with the roadside.

The single lane would then be marked with priority signs, with priority given to those driving into Rose Street from Broad Street.

And the 6ft 6in restriction would remain — but in the middle of the road.

To make room for this, one disabled parking bay would be removed outside 11 Rose Street.

Cllr Gregor Murray, Conservative councillor for Norreys said: “As someone who has almost been knocked over by a driver using the wrong side of the road at this crossing, I will definitely be supporting this new crossing.”

But Cllr Rachel Burgess, Labour councillor for Norreys said: “This is a dangerous crossing point that should have been tackled by WBC much earlier – there have been countless near misses here for pedestrians, and the issue has been exacerbated by the additional footfall to Peach Place.

“I have continually asked WBC to sort this so I’m glad they are finally taking action, although it is disappointing there are no plans for a full pelican’ style crossing at this point. I will be encouraging residents to take part in this consultation and hope that WBC will listen to their views.”

Road resident Anthony Clark said he welcomed the plans, subject to a permanent speed limit change to 20mph for Rose Street.

He told Wokingham.Today: “If the council wishes to go ahead with the scheme, I’m sure that’s probably sensible, as its tricky for drivers to get through the narrow curb.

“But it must be subject to a speed limit along the entier road.”

The proposed scheme would give priority to drivers entering from Broad Street Picture: Wokingham Borough Council

Mr Clark, who lives near the narrow section of Rose Street, where it joins Wiltshire Road, said he often sees drivers speeding down the road, sometimes as fast as 40mph.

“I’ve seen vehicles nearly miss children along that stretch,” he said. “The council must look at the impact on the other end — this isn’t about me, it’s about saving lives.”

Colin George, of the Wokingham Business Association, welcomed the proposed change and said it would allow modern cars to get through the road easier.

“It’s better than it was, because it’s removing that pinch point,” he said. “But I would have hoped to have seen a pelican or toucan crossing there as well.

“My only worry now is about buses. How is a 2.5m bus going to fit through a 2m-wide gap?”

A spokesperson at Wokingham Borough Council said: “As with all Traffic Regulation Order proposals, the first stage of the process is to take initial ideas to those directly affected by the proposal, in this case property owners along Rose Street.

“Following this initial stage of consultation, the council will do the detailed design work and then have a public consultation on the proposals.

“We understand that this area is of interest to many of our residents, not just the property owners along Rose Street, as this is in Wokingham town centre.

“While we will consider any feedback we get at this stage, we intend to do a wider public consultation early next year on the final design.”

The first round of consultation is open until Monday, November 30 and emails can be sent to: TM.Consultations@wokingham.gov.uk