Content Guru delivers new features for Microsoft Teams

THE FRIENDLY neighbourhood communications provider, Content Guru, is offering new services to its customers.

The Bracknell-based company delivers communication solutions for businesses across the globe, and it has expanded the features which integrate with Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft Teams is used by businesses up and down the country, now even more so as people return to working from home.

And now, Content Guru has delivered some new features:

Front office users can now transfer calls to back-office experts, and vice versa

Users can dial external numbers through Microsoft Teams

Agents now have full control to mute, unmute, hold, resume and transfer calls through Teams

These are all available through the company’s storm programme.

Martin Taylor, deputy CEO and co-founder at Content Guru, said: “Microsoft Teams’ powerful and intuitive collaboration tools have become incredibly popular since the Covid-19 pandemic enforced mass homeworking across the globe.

“For businesses to continue as usual, it is key that contact centre agents are able to work with the wider organisation to gather the information needed to solve customer queries.”

For more information, visit: www.contentguru.com