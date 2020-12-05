Contest to create some great works of fiction

YOUNG writers are being invited to create some great works of fiction.

The Wokingham Borough Libraries’ Igniting Writing teen creative club has launched an Illustration Inspiration competition for ages five to 18.

Participants can log on to a Flickr gallery where they can see artworks from 400 illustrators, They pick three pictures and write a story that links them together.

Judges are looking for thought-provoking plots and intriguing tales, with prizes for the best entry.

“I’d like to warmly invite all our young writing enthusiasts and poets to this initiative,” said Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure.

“Whether you’re an experienced writer or just starting out, we’d love to hear your innovative interpretations.

“As the Coronavirus outbreak placed limitations and restrictions on the way we live, this is a perfect opportunity for you to let your imagination get away. Get creative, get typing and, most importantly, have fun.”

Igniting Writing usually meets at Wokingham Library on Saturday mornings, but has been on hold during the pandemic.

Volunteer judge and leader of Igniting Writing, Alex Baker, said: “Igniting Writing has been running since 2014 and in that time the group has continued to grow and explore new ideas to give creative young storytellers the spark to write their own stories.

“The Illustration Inspiration contest is our biggest ever project and it’s a great way for aspiring writers out there to experience first-hand how amazing illustrations can take a story to new heights and unlock the imagination.

“Massive thanks to all the hundreds of talented illustrators that contributed a piece of art to the gallery – without their support and enthusiasm the contest would not have been possible to set up.”

The closing date for entries is Friday, December 11.

For more, log on to www.flickr.com/photos/ignitingwriting, submissions will be accepted up until 11 December 2020.