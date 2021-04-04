Contractor wins bid to build Carnival Pool housing scheme in Wokingham town centre

A CONTRACTOR has been appointed to build 55 new homes at the Carnival Pool site, as part of the council’s regeneration works.

Mid Group, based in London, will be the main contractor building the new apartments.

“Being able to appoint Mid Group is a great opportunity for the council,” said Cllr Charlotte Haitham Taylor, executive member for regeneration.

“Their experience of delivering complex residential projects, and of working closely with other contractors, will help make the most of this town-centre site.

“It will also help ensure the smooth delivery of these properties as they work alongside Pellikaan who are building the Carnival Hub, minimising disruption to neighbours and the wider town.”

Steven Hearn, Mid Group CEO said he is delighted to be working in partnership with the council.

“The Mid Group ethos is all about modern methods of construction and we will be using the latest BIM technology and offsite manufacturing to deliver these high-quality homes that will be truly sustainable,” he said.

“We look forward to starting on site and further developing our relationship with Wokingham Borough Council.”

Cllr Haitham Taylor said the sale of the new homes will help fund the new leisure centre, library and play area on Elms Field, which is why the scheme does not include affordable housing.

Cllr Haitham Taylor said the council felt the funding of town centre improvements and community facilities was “the right approach to take for the longer term.”

Work on the Carnival Hub, the new facility that includes swimming pools, a spa, fitness studios, a café, a dual-purpose hall for sports and performances and a library.