Coronavirus: Another 50 positive cases reported in Wokingham borough, rate per 100,000 rises on eve of new Tier announcements

ANOTHER 50 positive cases of coronavirus has been reported in Wokingham borough.

This brings the weekly rate per 100,000 people to 185.8 on the eve of the Government announcing its first tier review.

There have been 2,800 coronavirus cases in Wokingham borough since the first was reported in February 29.

There are similar big jumps in neighbouring boroughs.

In Reading, there were 70 new cases, bringing the rate per 100,000 people to 221.9, and a total of 3476 cases.

In Bracknell Forest, there were 56 new cases, a total of 2,011 and the rate per 100,000 people is 222.

Windsor and Maidenhead reported 39 new cases, bringing the total to 2,855 and a rate of 140 per 100,000 people.

There were 38 new cases in West Berkshire, a rate of 158.4 per 100,000 people and a total of 2,145.

Slough saw 93 new cases, a total of 4,959 and a rate of 353.1 per 100,000.

At the moment, only Slough is in tier 3, everywhere else in Berkshire is Tier 2.

The figures were released on December 16 on the Public Health for Berkshire Covid-19 dashboard.

Earlier today, Wokingham Borough Council leader John Halsall posted on social media: “The Borough is at the forefront of inoculation, lateral flow testing, track and trace and is considered an exemplar of best practice, but sadly despite all that we are doing our current weekly rate is going up and up.

“It has been going up since lockdown. It is now 167 for Wokingham.

“We face going into Tier three this week and a possible lockdown in January.

“Please help us save lives.

“Please observe the rules rigorously especially during the Christmas period.

“Help us to slow down the increase and to reverse it.”

At a press conference, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “We are keeping the laws the same – but we all want to send the same message: a smaller Christmas is going to be a safer Christmas, and a shorter Christmas is a safer Christmas.

“When we say three households can meet on five days, I want to stress these are maximums, not targets to aim for.

“And of course it is always going to be safest to minimise the number of people you meet”.