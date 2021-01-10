CORONAVIRUS: Another 55,000 positive covid tests today – and an increase in Wokingham’s rate per 100,000

UK CORONAVIRUS DEATHS 2021: ON THE day that the government announced plans to roll out asymptomatic testing for people who can’t work from home during the lockdown, there has been another 55,000 positive tests for coronavirus.

The national rate per 100,000 people is now 614.1 – and according to the latest figures released on Sunday, January 10, Wokingham borough is under that figure at 577.4. However, the same picture is not replicated across neighbouring boroughs.

The government says that around one in three people have coronavirus but don’t display any symptoms.

To help find these people so they can self-isolate, the government has annocned that local authorities can offer these lateral tests.

Wokingham Borough Council launched a similar scheme before Christmas to enable families and friends to visit people in care homes.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “Lateral flow tests have already been hugely successful in finding positive cases quickly – and every positive case found is helping to stop the spread”.

And a new television advert encouraging people to stay at home to help protect the NHS has been launched. It features Professor Chris Whitty and contains the message that people should act as if they have the virus.

Prof Whitty said: “Covid-19, especially the new variant, is spreading quickly across the country. This puts many people at risk of serious disease and is placing a lot of pressure on our NHS.

“Once more, we must all stay at home. If it’s essential to go out, remember: wash your hands, cover your face indoors and keep your distance from others.”

Today’s coronavirus statistics

In the UK, there were 54,940 positive tests for covid, and sadly 563 deaths recorded.

In Wokingham borough there were 135 positive tests reported today, down from yesterday’s 152. The total number of cases is now at 5,802. The rate per 100,000 people 577.4, an increase from yesterday’s 565.7.

Slough continues to report high numbers. Today, it had 261 positive tests, up from yesterday’s 234. It has now had 9,668 cases, and its rate per 100,000 continues to rise. It is now 1,137.5, up from yesterday’s 1,090.

Windsor and Maidenhead reported 130, down from yesterday’s 157 cases, and has a rate of 671, down from yesterday’s 709.9 per 100,000.

Reading had 197 positive cases, just down from yesterday’s, and its rate per 100,000 people has jumped massively from 722 – it was 639.8 yesterday.

Bracknell Forest had 107 positive tests, down from yesterday’s 157, and similar to Friday’s 106 cases. Its rate per 100,000 people is 752.4, a drop from yesterday’s 815.2.

West Berkshire reported 65 cases, down from yesterday’s 92. Its rate per 100,000 people has dropped to 374.9, down from 415.9 yesterday.

Read more of our coronavirus stories by clicking here.

For more information about staying healthy and safe with respect to Covid-19 pview the NHS advice here. Or, for more information about Covid-19 from GOV.UK click here.