CORONAVIRUS: Berkshire Youth expands support to help lockdown-affected youngsters

A COUNTY-WIDE youth charity has expanded its services to help more people access the support they need.

Berkshire Youth launched a pilot scheme in May last year, signposting young people in West Berkshire to all of the services and clubs available to them in the pandemic.

After COE David Seward was recognised for this with a Thames Valley Chamber of Commerce West Berkshire Individual Hero Award, the charity worked to expand its information hub scheme.

“I’m not sure that all young people know where the resources are,” Mr Seward said. “Sometimes people just need that introduction or nudge.

“Young people can think about what they want to get involved with, make a plan, and look forward to new activities when lockdown is over.”

The website now has a page for each local authority area in the county, signposting to activities and counselling options, with information about the services and who they’re suitable for.

Some are operating throughout the pandemic, and are able to support young people remotely.

The charity also launched a text service to support young people who may be more comfortable typing a message than calling someone.

“We’ve also been doing detached youth work,” marketing manager Julie MacLean said. “It’s about having a friendly face in the community to support young people — and this was all done following Covid-19 guidance.

“It included supporting police with covid messaging, and letting people know what they can do, how many people they can meet, or whether they need to stay home.”

Ms MacLean added: “It’s about connecting and listening. A lot of people are struggling with their mental health.

“Many of our youth workers said the first lockdown felt more like a novelty — people were doing arts and crafts at home. This time, people are fatigued.

“In September, a lot of young people were thankful to have their routine back. Now it seems a lot are struggling.

“We’re trying to do what we can.”

The charity works with more than 12,000 young people each year, and marked its 80th anniversary in November last year.

Mr Seward said in the 21 years he has been with the charity, the number of organisations for young people, excluding sports, church and uniformed clubs, has dropped from 114 to 20 in Berkshire.

“I’m really proud of what we are trying to do, but we could do so much more,” he said. “We have to fight for every penny we get. I’m embarrassed this country doesn’t take young people seriously.”

He said up-and-coming cities, such as Bristol, have refocused their vision towards young people successfully, and hopes Berkshire will do the same.

“We’ve placated the taxpaying middle class, closed down youth services and overwhelmed local authorities,” he said.

“We’re not encouraging young people to be part of society. We have cafés, pubs, bars and restaurants on our high streets — what is there for young people?

“Young people are only meeting on streets because everything else has been closed.”

Mr Seward said he hopes covid-recovery will focus more heavily on young people, as the effects of the pandemic on youth mental health become clearer.

For more information, visit: www.berkshireyouth.co.uk