CORONAVIRUS: Berkshire’s only children’s hospice staying open during lockdown

by Charlotte King
Fiona Devine calls for community support as her charity faces an uncertain future.
Fiona Devine

BERKSHIRE’S only children’s hospice has confirmed it will remain open throughout lockdown.

Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service says it will continue to support children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions in the coming weeks.

It will also continue to offer care and support services to affected families in Berkshire and beyond.

Fiona Devine, CEO and founder of Alexander Devine, said: “We have reached out to the families that depend on our services and the message is loud and clear – they need our support more than ever.

“We will continue to do all we can to alleviate the tremendous struggle and pressure many of them face in caring for a child with a life-limiting or life-threatening condition.”

Ms Devine says that while the coronavirus is a huge concern for Alexander Devine, the charity will continue to implement safety measures in the hospice and when visiting the community.

But she adds that lockdown is“a huge blow” to the charity.

“There is no doubt that it will have a significant impact on our fundraising activities and we remain reliant on the kindness and generosity of our community to help us fund our vital services,” she said.

