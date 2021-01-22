CORONAVIRUS: Booking system to be used in Dinton Pastures to help with lockdown restrictions

A BOOKING system will be introduced following concerns over the number of people using Dinton Pastures for some daily exercise during lockdown.

The Hurst-based park has been a popular spot for people wanting some fresh air during the colder months.

And there have been concerns expressed by residents on social media over problems caused by the quantity coming for walks and to use the play areas.

As a result, Wokingham Borough Council is making some changes, which it hopes will make the park as safe as possible.

During the weekend of January 23 and 24, it will close the overflow car park and place traffic cones on residential roads to prevent parking.

An increased use of Covid support Officers will help to monitor a one-in, one-out system on the play park.

And further changes will come into effect the following weekend.

The biggest shake-up is the introduction of an online booking system for the play area.

The car parking restrictions will remain and there will be enforcement officers on patrol.

Increased signage will also be erected to remind visitors of covid-safe rules. Covid officers will be on hand to help implement them.

And Wokingham Borough Council will also put in some formal Temporary Traffic Regulation Orders in place in the coming weeks to prevent visitors from parking in the surrounding areas.