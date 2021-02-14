Coronavirus: Bracknell and Wokingham College cancels some on-site adult learning courses

BRACKNELL and Wokingham College have cancelled some on-site courses.

The establishment has cancelled all on-site adult leisure learning courses until the national lockdown ends.

In a statement, the college said: “If you have enrolled on to one of our courses, you will receive an email with detailed information updating you on what will be happening.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes and look forward to welcoming you back into college soon.”

For more information, call 0800 612 6008 or visit: adult.activatelearning.ac.uk