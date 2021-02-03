MORE than 200,000 regional businesses have benefited from two major Coronavirus Business Loans schemes (Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme) over the last year.

According to the British Business Bank (BBB), £8.8 billion in Coronavirus business loans has been granted to hundreds of thousands of companies in the South East.

More than 11,000 Coronavirus business loans, worth more than £2.8 billion, have been distributed in the region via the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme and the Bounce Back Loan Scheme.

The BBB said South East received the second highest number of loans when compared to the rest of England, with 14% of all loans being distributed in the area.

It came second only to London, which received 21%.

Catherine Lewis La Torre, CEO of the British Business Bank, said: “Looking towards economic recovery, we’re pleased to see the coronavirus loan schemes continuing to support smaller businesses in the South East.”

Business secretary Kwasi Kawrteng added: “These figures show very clearly that we have delivered on the solemn promise we made to support businesses.

“While there are still tough times ahead, we will continue to offer all the support we can to protect jobs and keep businesses afloat, so we can not only look to restart our economy but build back better from the pandemic.”

To read more from us about COVID-19 and Coronavirus loans, please see our COVID-19 stories by clicking here. Wokingham.Today provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.