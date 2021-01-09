CORONAVIRUS: Carry on up the buses – Reading Buses vows to maintain services during lockdown 3.0

IT COULD be a film: Carry on up the buses. But it’s happening. Reading Buses is keeping calm and carrying on throughout the new lockdown, with no major changes to services.

The company is also urging passengers to only travel when it is essential to do so.

From Monday, some changes will come into effect as a result of school closures, including the suspension of school services, on routes 81-93 and 900 and above.

The University of Reading service, Claret 21a, will be paused, although the normal 21 service will operate.

The Purple 17s may see its eight-minute service schedule slip by a minute or two on occasions.

All other routes will run to their school holiday timetables.

Reading Buses chief executive officer Robert Williams said: “Despite the recent announcements and the feeling of uncertainty and change, one thing that hasn’t changed is the fact that we’re here for you.

“The vast majority of our buses will still be running as normal with minor changes at school times. This is because we know that our buses are a lifeline for those who rely on us for essential journeys, and especially key workers.

“By running a normal service there should be plenty of space to maintain social distancing.”

Reading Buses ask customers to wash their hands before and after getting the bus, use hand sanitiser – which is provided on every bus – sit by the green ticks so that social distancing is maximised and wear a face covering.

For those who ordered monthly or other season tickets before the lockdown announcement, Mr Williams said there would be a stay placed on them.

“We have paused all tickets on our app that are seven days or longer and are offering exchanges for smartcard travel so that customers can still use the bus once this lockdown is over,” he explained.

For more details, log on to: www.reading-buses.co.uk