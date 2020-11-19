Coronavirus cases in Wokingham continue to rise

ACCORDING to latest data from public health organisations, there were 264 positive tests for Covid-19 in the borough from Friday, November 6, to Thursday, November 12.

This is 78 more positive cases than the week before.

In the same week, there were 151 positive cases recorded in Bracknell, 226 in Reading,301 in Windsor and Maidenhead and 200 in West Berkshire.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,770 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the borough. It is likely that the total number of people who have had coronavirus is higher, as the virus can be transmitted without symptoms present.

This means there is a chance that borough residents had the virus, but were not tested for it.

And across the area, there have been 163 coronavirus-related deaths registered from the beginning of the pandemic to Friday, October 30.

At the moment, there are 155 cases per 100,000 people in Wokingham, but the average in England is 2,153 per 100,000.

On Tuesday, there were 17,549 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in England.

That brought the running total in England to 1,211,951 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.