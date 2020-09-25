Coronavirus cases in Wokingham

ACCORDING to latest data from public health organisations, there were 10 positive tests for Covid-19 in the borough from Saturday, September 12 to Friday, September 18.

This is five fewer positive cases than the week before.

In the same week, there were 14 positive cases recorded in Bracknell, 13 in Reading, 27 in Windsor and Maidenhead and 16 in West Berkshire.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 688 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the borough. It is likely that the total number of people who have had coronavirus is higher, as the virus can be transmitted without symptoms present.

This means there is a chance that borough residents had the virus, but were not tested for it.

This may also be the case now, as more people find themselves unable to book a Covid-19 test.

And across the area, there have been 152 coronavirus-related deaths registered from the beginning of the pandemic to Friday, September 11.

When looking at other regions in England, Wokingham has fewer cases than average.

At the moment, there are six cases per 100,000 people in Wokingham, but the average area in England has 15 cases per 100,000.

Hotspots in the UK have more than 50 cases per 100,000 and there are currently local lockdowns in Bolton, Greater Manchester, Leicester, Northampton, West Yorkshire, the West Midlands, Glasgow, in the North West of England and the South East of Wales.

This means at least 13.9 million people are now facing local restrictions in the UK.

This includes 10.9 million people in England, 1.8 million people in Scotland, 854,000 people in Wales and at least 411,000 people in Northern Ireland.