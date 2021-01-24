Wokingham.Today

Coronavirus: ‘Continuity of care for vulnerable is essential’ as care agency launches weekly testing for staff

by Jess Warren0
Caring
Picture: Sabine van Erp from Pixabay

A care agency believes England’s lockdown measures are leaving the vulnerable at risk.

County Carers, which supports more than 50 vulnerable elderly and disabled people across Berkshire, has introduced weekly testing to try and reduce the risk to its patients.

Eloise Wakeford, founder and managing director of County Carers, said: “Continuity of care for the vulnerable is essential, especially during the current environment where our patients are unable to see their family.

“Our enhanced coronavirus testing means our residents will see the same carers each week to provide the reassurance many of the vulnerable need during these difficult times.”

But Ms Wakeford says that communal religious worship and support bubbles are creating “a clear risk”.

Under current Government guidance, people can attend places of worship for a service, but must maintain strict social distancing at all times.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

In pictures: The Wokingham Winter Carnival 2015

Phil Creighton

MISSING STUDENT: Police confirm body found in lake is Daniel Williams

Phil Creighton

Wokingham foodbank appeals for pies among other donations

Staff Writer
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Support Wokingham.Today.

Wokingham.Today is a Social Enterprise and aims to ensure that everyone within the Borough has free access to independent and up-to-date news. However, providing this service is not without costs. If you are able to, please make a contribution to support our work.

Click here to contribute.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.