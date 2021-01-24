Coronavirus: ‘Continuity of care for vulnerable is essential’ as care agency launches weekly testing for staff

A care agency believes England’s lockdown measures are leaving the vulnerable at risk.

County Carers, which supports more than 50 vulnerable elderly and disabled people across Berkshire, has introduced weekly testing to try and reduce the risk to its patients.

Eloise Wakeford, founder and managing director of County Carers, said: “Continuity of care for the vulnerable is essential, especially during the current environment where our patients are unable to see their family.

“Our enhanced coronavirus testing means our residents will see the same carers each week to provide the reassurance many of the vulnerable need during these difficult times.”

But Ms Wakeford says that communal religious worship and support bubbles are creating “a clear risk”.

Under current Government guidance, people can attend places of worship for a service, but must maintain strict social distancing at all times.