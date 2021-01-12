CORONAVIRUS: Daily cases in Wokingham borough near double, and rate per 100,000 rises again

UK CORONAVIRUS DEATHS 2021: More than 6,000 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Wokingham borough since the start of the pandemic. The news comes as the borough’s case rate per 100,000 rises again.

At today’s Downing Street briefing, home secretary Priti Patel said the UK remains “locked in a fight” against the virus.

She encouraged residents to stay at home while the government continues to roll out the vaccine. So far, nearly two and a half million people have been vaccinated.

And she said the latest coronavirus statistics are “horrifying”, and a minority of people are putting the health of the UK at risk by not following the rules.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those that have lost their loved ones with the coronavirus,” she added.

Coronavirus statistics for Tuesday, January 12

In the UK, there were 45,533 positive tests for Covid, down from yesterday’s 46,169.

Sadly, 1,243 deaths were recorded, the second-highest number of deaths in a single day throughout the pandemic.

In Wokingham borough there were 131 positive tests reported today, up from yesterday’s 77. The total number of cases is now at 6,010.

The rate per 100,000 people is 541.7, a slight increase from yesterday’s 538.8.

Slough continues to report high numbers. Today, it had 264 positive tests, up from yesterday’s 160.

It has now had more than 10,000 cases in total, and its rate per 100,000 has also gone up. It is now 1084.7, compared to yesterday’s 1059.9.

Windsor and Maidenhead reported 120, up from yesterday’s 87 cases. It has a rate of 626.1, an increase from yesterday’s 624.7 per 100,000.

Reading recorded 201 positive cases today, nearly doubling yesterday’s 106, and its rate per 100,000 people is now 760.9 – a jump from yesterday’s 709.6.

Bracknell Forest had 51 positive tests, nearly halving yesterday’s 99. However, its rate per 100,000 people is 727.1, a rise from yesterday’s 698.5.

West Berkshire reported 92 cases, up from yesterday’s 68. Its rate per 100,000 people has dropped slightly to 340.2 from 343.3.