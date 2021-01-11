CORONAVIRUS: Daily rates drop as government unveils vaccination plan

UK CORONAVIRUS DEATHS 2021: The Government has revealed more details of how it intends to vaccinate the country as the year goes on, hopefully bringing an end to the Covid-19 pandemic. The news comes on the day that 46,169 people tested positive for the virus.

Under the plans, 2 million vaccinations will be offered every week, from more than 2,700 vaccine sites. This means that more than 10 million people will be vaccinated by the spring, with all care home staff offered a vaccine by the end of the month.

And it is promising that by the end of the month, everyone in England will be within 10 miles of a vaccination centre or, for the most rural areas, will be brought by specialist teams.

Centres will include hospitals, community pharmacies and mobile teams.

Under the plans, all adults will be offered a covid vaccine by the autumn.

So far, 2.6 million vaccine doses have been delivered to 2.3 million people and two-fifths of people aged 80 or over have received their first dose.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “Our UK COVID-19 vaccines delivery plan maps our route back to normality, but it does not mean we can be complacent and it is mission critical that everybody abides by the restrictions in the coming weeks.”

Coronavirus statistics for Monday, January 11

In the UK, there were 46,169 positive tests for covid, down from yesterday’s 54,940, and sadly 529 deaths were recorded.

In Wokingham borough there were 77 positive tests reported today, down from yesterday’s 135. The total number of cases is now at 5,879. The rate per 100,000 people is 538.8, an decrease from yesterday’s 577.4.

Slough continues to report high numbers. Today, it had 160 positive tests, up from yesterday’s 261. It has now had 9,828 cases, and its rate per 100,000 has gone down. It is now 1,059.9, compared to yesterday’s 1,137.5.

Windsor and Maidenhead reported 87, down from yesterday’s 130 cases, and has a rate of 624.7 down from yesterday’s 671 per 100,000.

Reading had 106 positive cases, nearly half of yesterday’s 197, and its rate per 100,000 people is now 709.6 – it was 722 yesterday.

Bracknell Forest had 99 positive tests, slightly down from yesterday’s 107. Its rate per 100,000 people is 698.5, a drop from yesterday’s 752.4 on Saturday 815.2.

West Berkshire reported 68 cases, up slightly from yesterday’s 65. Its rate per 100,000 people has dropped to 343.3, down from 374.9 yesterday.