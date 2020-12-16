Wokingham.Today

Coronavirus fund grants £2 million to county charities

MORE THAN £2 million has been granted to small charities across the county thanks to the generosity of local businesses.

Berkshire Community Foundation’s Coronavirus Fund has supported 200 organisations with financial aid since March of this year.

And nearly three quarters of the grants have funded projects which are tackling isolation by improving people’s physical and mental wellbeing.

In all, 291 projects have received donations so far including Home-Start Wokingham, which is supporting 55 vulnerable families by delivering prescriptions and essential supplies.

Jon Yates, chief executive of Berkshire Community Foundation, said: “The picture of need continues to change but one thing remains constant and that is the tremendous support we have received from the business community.

“The willingness of businesses dealing with all the operational challenges presented by the coronavirus crisis to direct time and money into supporting local people exhibits how integral corporate social responsibility has become to our daily lives.”

For more information on the Foundation, visit: www.berkshirecf.org.uk

