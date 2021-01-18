Wokingham.Today

CORONAVIRUS: Grant scheme opens to help community groups

THE BERKSHIRE Community Foundation has launched a new round of grant applications for charities, community groups and volunteer organisations.

Part of the Vital for Berkshire – Coronavirus Fund, it aims to support groups that have been impacted by, or who are working to help people affected by the ongoing pandemic.

The foundation will consider grants of up to £10,000 per organisation.

To qualify, charities or groups must directly support those who are suffering social and economic hardship as a result of the new lockdown restrictions or provide short-term core funds to other charities to keep them afloat, or help groups to adapt to the crisis through service enhancement and adaptation, or the purchase of new equipment.

Nonprofits can apply online, with priority going to those supporting vulnerable and isolated populations.

Anita Herbert, community impact manager at BCF, said: “It’s been a tough start to 2021, but at Berkshire Community Foundation we aim to continue supporting local charities and volunteer groups with everything we’ve got, to keep groups afloat and help them tackle disruption and hardship caused by the pandemic.

“We look forward to understanding from local groups what existing issues may have been exacerbated by the new lockdown, and what new needs may be emerging from the community that we can better support.”

Applications close at 10am on Monday, February 8, 2021.

To find out more, or apply, visit: www.berkshirecf.org

