CORONAVIRUS: Hurst charity launches IT appeal for children

A LOCAL charity has raised more than £5,500 to help children learn from home.

First Days Children’s Charity, based in Hurst, recently launched a fundraising campaign to increase access to IT equipment after schools closed under lockdown restrictions.

“We’ve been working on a project to source computers and things since the first lockdown when schools first went online,” said Emma Cantrell, CEO of First Days.

“But with the third lockdown happening all of a sudden, we had to speed up our plans.

“It’s going to be hard enough for children to catch up on their education once they get back to school, but there’s a lot of families who could very easily be left behind.”

Ms Cantrell says the fundraiser has been successful so far, and the charity has already ordered 10 laptops for families in Wokingham borough.

“We’ve been really overwhelmed and impressed by people’s generosity, and we’ve already been able to purchase equipment for some families which arrived with them last weekend,” she said.

First Days Children’s Charity is hoping to raise £10,000 through its fundraiser, but its CEO says that it will continue to raise money as long as there is need.

However she anticipates that the fundraiser won’t be enough.

The Hurst charity is also working with Wokingham Borough Council to collect computers, laptops and tablets and distribute them to families in need.

“The council is doing a fantastic job of collecting secondhand devices and refurbishing them,” Ms Cantrell added.

But she says that it shouldn’t be up to charities and local councils to ensure children have the school supplies they need.

“This is a central government responsibility as far as we’re concerned,” she said.

“We know that local authorities and charities can only do so much, and central government should be making sure no child is left behind.

“We would prefer to not have to fill this gap – it shouldn’t exist.”

To donate, visit: localgiving.org/appeal/lockdownIT

