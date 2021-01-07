UK CORONAVIRUS DEATHS 2021: MORE THAN 1,000 people in the UK died today, within 28 days of positive Covid-19 test – the second day in a row that the death toll has been above 1,000.

Today — Thursday, January 7 — the government reported 52,618, down from yesterday’s high of 62,333 positive cases, and sadly 1,162 people died with Covid-19 symptoms, up from yesterday’s 1,041.

Hospital data has been updated and there were 3,600 admissions, a sharp increase from yesterday’s figure of 3,179 – 22,608 over the past seven days.

In Wokingham borough there were 121 positive tests reported today, up from yesterday’s 107. The total number of cases is now at 5,353. The rate per 100,000 people 573.3, slightly down from yesterday’s 578.5.

Earlier today, it was revealed that Test and Trace ordered 684,747 people to self-isolate over the Christmas period, its highest-ever figure, and an increase of 24% on the previous week.

Health Minister Lord Bethell said: “With around one in three people having Covid-19 without symptoms, and a more transmissible strain of the virus in circulation, asymptomatic testing is a key part of the government’s Covid-19 winter plan, in addition to the huge testing network we have put in place for symptomatic testing.

“There are now hundreds of thousands of rapid tests being conducted to identify asymptomatic cases in care homes, across the NHS, critical infrastructure workplaces and food manufacturers, as well as by local authorities through the new community testing programme.”

High figures of UK CORONAVIRUS DEATHS 2021 have been reported across Berkshire.

Slough, which has been at the highest level of restrictions since the Tier system was introduced in December, reported 253 (yesterday 233), and its rate per 100,000 is now at 1,067.1, up from yesterday’s 1,015.1.

Windsor and Maidenhead reported 116 cases, up slightly from yesterday’s 114 cases, and has a rate of 709.3 down from yesterday’s 717.2 per 100,000.

Reading had 148, a decrease from yesterday’s 179 positive tests and its rate per 100,000 people is 634.2, up from yesterday’s 603.3.

Bracknell Forest had 106 cases up from 97 yesterday, and its rate per 100,000 people is 818.4.

West Berkshire reported 85, up from 81 cases yesterday. Its rate per 100,000 people is now 426.6, up from yesterday’s 405.2.

Local hospitals have updated their data through to Tuesday, January 5.

According to the latest data, 25 patients were admitted to the RBH on Sunday, January 3. There are 20 patients on ventilation, an increase of 2. As of January 5, there were 194 patients with covid symptoms in the hospital, up from 179.

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, which includes Frimley Park and Wexham Park Slough, has 38 patients on ventilation, an increase in 10 on the previous week, and 542 patients.

Read more of our coronavirus stories by clicking here.

For more information about staying healthy and safe with respect to COVID19 please view the NHS advise here. Or, for more information about COVID19 from GOV.UK please click here.