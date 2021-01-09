Wokingham.Today

CORONAVIRUS: National Express to suspend services due to lockdown 3.0

National Express Coaches has suspended services due to the coronavirus lockdown Picture: Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix Ltd

NATIONAL EXPRESS is to suspend its network due to the new coronavirus lockdown. 

All services will cease from Monday, January 11, with resumption currently hoped to be Monday, March 1. 

All journeys on Sunday, January 10 will be completed, so no passenger is stranded, while those affected from the pause in travel will be offered a free amendment or full refund. 

The company has a stop at the Mereoak Park and Ride in Grazeley.

Chris Hardy, managing director of National Express, said: “We have been providing an important service for essential travel needs. However, with tighter restrictions and passenger numbers falling, it is no longer appropriate to do this.”

He hoped that the vaccination programme will help resume services, but the restart date was provisional.  

“The whole team at National Express worked incredibly hard throughout 2020 and I want to thank them for their efforts as we pause our services,” he added. 

“We will now make sure we are ready to get back behind the wheel as soon as the nation needs us again.”  Regular updates will be provided through the National Express website, social media channels and customer emails.

