CORONAVIRUS: NHS is under ‘intense pressure’ warns Prime Minister, while numbers creep up again in Berkshire and new campaign features local hospital

THE new strain of coronavirus is putting the NHS under ‘intense pressure’ says the Prime Minister.

At a press conference on Friday, January 22, Boris Johnson said that in addition to spreading more quickly, the variant “may be associated with a higher degree of mortality”.

He added: “We have 38,562 COVID patients now in hospital, that’s 78 per cent higher than the first peak in April and, tragically, there have been a further 1,401 deaths.

“So, it is more important than ever that we all remain vigilant in following the rules and that we stay at home, protect the NHS and thereby save lives.”

Mr Johnson said that 5.4 million people had received their first dose of a vaccine, with 400,000 doses being administered in the past 24 hours.

“We have 38,562 covid patients now in hospital, that’s 78 per cent higher than the first peak in April and, tragically, there have been a further 1,401 deaths,” he said.

“So, it is more important than ever that we all remain vigilant in following the rules and that we stay at home, protect the NHS and thereby save lives.”

There were 40,261 positive tests for Covid-19 today, and increase in yesterday’s tally of 37,892.

This has been reflected in local figures.

Wokingham has recorded 75 cases, This is an increase on yesterday’s 48 cases.

The rate per 100,000 people is now 341.9 – this is nearly half the rate of January 4, when it was 606. This was its highest.

There has been a big jump overnight in Reading. On Thursday, January 21, there were 71 cases, but today there were 229 positive tests. Its rate per 100,000 is 684.3 – its peak was 809.1 on January 9.

Also seeing a big increase was seen in West Berkshire, which had 94 cases, up from 48 yesterday. Its rate per 100,000 people is 291.6.

Bracknell Forest had 73 positive cases recorded today, up from 42 yesterday. Its rate per 100,000 people is 389.2.

There were 102 positive tests in Windsor and Maidenhead, with a rate per 100,000 of 381.1.

And the number of cases in Slough also remains high. There were 211 cases reported today and the rate per 100,000 has dipped below 1,000 for the first time this year. It is 984.4.

In a bid to reduce rates even further a new TV advertising campaign has been launched.

The campaign features NHS staff from Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital.

The adverts are designed to remind everyone, including those who have had the vaccine, of the ongoing need for caution when on public transport, or shopping, and to make sure they only use these services when it is essential to do so and to adhere to the principles of hands, face and space.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Matt Hancock, said: “The NHS is under intense pressure. They are relying on all of us to follow the rules.

“Right now more than ever we need to stick together to protect our NHS and to keep saving lives.

“The message couldn’t be clearer – stay at home.”

And Alex Whitfield, Chief Executive of Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our staff, and other NHS staff across the country are working around the clock to provide vital care for those with Covid-19 and other health conditions.

“We are pleading with the public to stay at home in order to look after each other and support our NHS staff so we can ultimately all play a part in saving lives.”