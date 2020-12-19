Coronavirus: Number of confirmed cases in Wokingham borough passes 3,000 for first time

THE INFECTION rate of coronavirus in Wokingham borough continues to rise, and the total number of recorded cases is now more than 3,000.

New data released this evening by Public Health in Berkshire shows that the weekly rate, up to December 14, is now 246.6 people, and 65 new positive tests were confirmed today, December 19.

This brings the total positive cases to 3,028.

Reading has reported 55 new cases, and a rate of 288.7 per 100,000 people.

Bracknell Forest reported 84 cases, and a rate of 297.8 per 100,000 people.

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead had 75 cases, and also passed the 3,000 barrier for total cases: it recorded 3,041. Its rate per 100,000 people is lower at 169.1.

In England, 22,775 cases were reported today, bringing the total number of people who had had Coronavirus in the country to 1,711,738.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that from tomorrow Berkshire, along with other parts of the South East and London, were to be moved to a new Tier 4 restriction, and that households could not gather for Christmas celebrations as previously announced.

Non-essential retail has to close, along with gyms and leisure facilities along with beauty salons.

However, church services can still go ahead, enabling the religious part of Christmas to be marked as usual.