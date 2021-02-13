CORONAVIRUS: Play safely in parks urges Wokingham Town Council

IN A BID to keep people safe during the pandemic, a new warning has been issued to Wokingham residents.

The town council has launched a new campaign encouraging people to stay safe in play parks throughout the town, and said Elms Field has been particularly busy.

“We are really keen to keep all our play parks open as we know how important it is to get out for some fresh and let the children run around,” the campaign said.

“The hands, face, space guidance still applies in all play parks and helps keep all users safe and stops the spread of infection.”

Now, residents are being asked to return later in the day if parks are busy, keep a safe distance between family bubbles when out and about, and use hand sanitiser frequently.

Wokingham Town Council is planning to put up banners across all town council parks to remind residents of the rules and how to stay safe.

It said covid marshals will also be monitoring “high volume parks”.

A spokesperson from Wokingham Town Council said it is pleased to be able to keep parks open during the third lockdown.

“But we do want to make sure that they are used safely,” they said. “In keeping them open, we want to remind park visitors about the hands, face, space rules which are so critical in managing the pandemic.”

They said Elms Field remains extremely popular.

“Due to its size, fantastic range of equipment and proximity to town, it’s understandable quite busy,” the spokesperson added.

“The update is really a reminder to ensure everyone stays vigilant.

“It’s easy to forget the guidance when you’re out or chatting to a neighbour, friend or other parent.”

Wokingham Town Council said that while the risk of coronavirus transmission outside is lower, residents must work together to keep cases low.

“The Council has had signs as reminders from last summer when the first lockdown ended and we want to continue that approach,” the spokesperson continued.

“We have rolled out the signage to all Town Council parks to be consistent and as a reminder for everyone.

“There are slightly different measures being put in place at Dinton Pastures by Wokingham Borough, but we understand that that park will stay open and the new measures monitored and reviewed.”