CORONAVIRUS: Rate per 100,000 continues to fall in Wokingham borough as lockdown starts to work

The rate per 100,000 of people who have coronavirus in Wokingham borough has reduced again and it is possible that it will go below 200 in the week ahead.

The latest figures show that it is now 219.1, its lowest figure since December 13 last year, when it was 208.

It was 257.1 on just seven days ago, and 358.2 on January 16.

However, there are still new Covid-19 cases reported every day. Today, there were 43 positive tests in Wokingham borough, bringing the total number to 7,250.

Wokingham’s rate per 100,000 is the lowest in the county, but other local authorities are also seeing their rates decline as lockdown measures take effect.

Slough remains the worst affected, recording 103 positive tests on Saturday, January 30. Its rate per 100,000 is now 662.7 – the last time it had a similar figure was Christmas Day, when it was 654.7.

Reading recorded 63 new cases today, and its rate per 100,000 is now 498.2, a figure similar to December 28, when it was 454.9.

Bracknell Forest reported 35 positive tests today, and its rate per 100,000 is now 293.8, comparable to December 14, when it was 301.

Windsor and Maidenhead had 43 cases, and its rate per 100,000 is 260.9. It was 241 on December 16.

And West Berkshire had 63 cases. Its rate is 244.9 – similar to its rate of 245.5 on December 15.

The government’s dashboard reported 23,275 positive tests today, and the UK rate per 100,000 is 306.4. Sadly, 1,200 deaths were reported.

Although the figures are promising, the lockdown measures remain in place and residents should continue to abide by them.